One of the properties that were damaged when the thunderstorm hit various towns on the northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban - The SA Weather Service is pleading with the public to be on alert for the possibility of thunderstorms for the rest of the week following a weekend of inclement weather across the province as well a thunderstorm in parts of Durban on Monday. The service has asked residents in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal to be on full alert.

Following the storms, the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has dispatched disaster management teams to various areas across the province to assist local communities.

Teams have been dispatched to some of the province’s worst-hit areas such Nkelabantwana location in Bulwer where strong winds destroyed houses and left many families homeless. Electricity power has been cut-off and those that have were injured have been treated at nearby health facilities. Other areas affected in the province include ward 1 in Abaqulusi (Vryheid), Nongoma Municipality, Ward 22, 2,12,6 and 21. The municipalities of Uphongolo, uMhlabuyalingana and Jozini have also been severely affected.

KZN MEC for Cogta Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they have their hands full as they responded to the incidents happening across the province.

She said they have set up a Provincial Joint Operations Center at the Provincial Disaster Management Center to coordinate responses on the ground and all municipalities have been requested to provide additional capacity.

"Our disaster management teams are currently working in these areas and assisting all families that were affected by the latest storms. All reported incidents are being attended to as per our protocols and the public can rest assured that assistance will be provided," said Dube-Ncube.

She said there have been reports of injuries, houses being damaged and some being blown away entirely. In addition, several electricity poles were toppled, posing danger to the local community.

"With the risk of heavy rains and flash flooding, residents are urged to keep clear of low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. This warning is especially addressed to school-going children and their parents and guardians as many past incidents of flash flooding involved school children on their way to or from school," said Dube-Ncube.

A big storm hit Ladysmith in the uThukela district on Saturday and left scores of people homeless.

Several families in Ladysmith were evacuated and placed in community halls.

Roofs were blown away by the gale force winds that accompanied the storm.

Daily News