Well known uMlazi traditional healer and his employee were shot at his business premises

DURBAN - A well known uMlazi traditional healer Nhlanhla “Sbushebushe” Cele and one of his employees, Mbongelwa Mbombela, are recovering in hospital after they were shot and wounded on Saturday morning. Cele was at his tavern at A section shopping centre with his staff when they were attacked by gunman who opened fire, wounding both Cele and Mbombela.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka said uMlazi police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after Cele, 50, and Mbombela, 35, were shot and wounded, adding that they were rushed to hospital for treatment. When the Daily News team visited Cele's tavern on Sunday, it found staff still visibly shocked. One of the workers said they had been informed by the family that Cele and Mbombela were recovering. The worker, who did not want to be named, said Cele was at the tavern the whole night as it was open 24 hours, but he was attacked at around 6am on Saturday. He said they did not know who wanted their boss dead.

“We are still shocked as to who attacked Cele but his family told us they are recovering in hospital,” said the worker. Cele is a well known traditional healer in the township and specialises in libido herbs for men. He ventured into other businesses, including liquor outlets, and built the entertainment lounge where he was shot. He raised eyebrows a few years ago among the community when he organised a strip show in his tavern where half naked women danced for patrons.