Wentworth grandmother desperate for help after house fire









Durban - It was a bleak end to the year for a Wentworth family, south of Durban after a fire ripped through their home. Ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said the fire took place on Sunday at a semi-detached house on Berg Place in Austerville. Snyman said the fire department was contacted were on the scene promptly. "I applaud the community in Berg place for assisting by using the garden hose pipes dosing down the fire and keeping it contained whilst waiting for the fire brigades to arrive. If the neighbours did not take this initiative the fire would of spread and caused damage to neighbouring properties," he said. Paula Beck Campbell, 52, who resides with her two grandchildren aged 6 and 7 said since Sunday they had to sleep in one of the rooms that was not damaged by the fire.

"I went to the shop to buy bread and when I got back I saw smoke coming from the house and neighbours screaming. My grandchildren were taken out of the house by the neighbours. If it was not for them the fire would have been worse.One the rooms is completely burnt. The roof rafters need replacing and I have no electricity. The beds and clothes have been burnt. Smoke damaged the entire house,"she said.

The children were not harmed or injured in the fire.

The house on Berg Place in Wentworth that was damaged by a fire. Picture supplied





Campbell said he main priority was to repair the damages. She said the rainfall on Tuesday had caused more damage to the interior of the house.

She said the eThekwini Disaster management and the Gift of the Givers had arrived to see how they could assist.

Austerville School teacher and community activist Clint Leverton said it was sad this family had to endure an incident like this during the festive season. He appealed to the community to open their hearts and their purses to help the family in any which way they can.

"They come from a poor background and we are aware of their plight. Look into your hearts and dig into your pockets. It is the festive season and Christmas is a time of giving and in giving we shall receive,"Leverton said.

If there is anyone out there that can assist this family with clothes for children, beds and bedding, Snyman said it would be much appreciated.

Snyman can be contacted on 082 700 7081.

