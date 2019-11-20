Durban - It was a bleak end to the year for a Wentworth family, south of Durban after a fire ripped through their home.
Ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said the fire took place on Sunday at a semi-detached house on Berg Place in Austerville.
Snyman said the fire department was contacted were on the scene promptly.
"I applaud the community in Berg place for assisting by using the garden hose pipes dosing down the fire and keeping it contained whilst waiting for the fire brigades to arrive. If the neighbours did not take this initiative the fire would of spread and caused damage to neighbouring properties," he said.
Paula Beck Campbell, 52, who resides with her two grandchildren aged 6 and 7 said since Sunday they had to sleep in one of the rooms that was not damaged by the fire.