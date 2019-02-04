Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo assessing damage at King Edward hospital in this file picture. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The second phase of repairs to parts of Wentworth hospital that was damaged during a violent storm in 2017 was expected to get underway on Monday. The management of the hospital is appealing to visitors and patients to be patient during the "extensive repairs".

A spokesperson for the hospital said that repairs commenced in July 2018 in a phased approach and the management have since then been able to keep disruptions of services to a minimum.

"However, from 01 February, a new phase of repairs has begun on the MOPD building. This will require the Acute and Chronic MOPD Services to be temporarily relocated to the Rehabilitation Building ((Physiotherapy/Social Work building next to the kitchen). The Pharmacy Department and Admitting (Card Office) Department will remain in the MOPD building, but they will operate under slightly different conditions with some changes in queuing/waiting areas. Signage will be displayed to provide clarity in this regard," the spokesperson said.

The Accident & Emergency Department & X-ray Department will remain in the building until the next phase.

"We humbly appeal to all healthcare users to please bear with us and to adhere to any directions from staff members and security in order to avoid confusion, misunderstandings and dissatisfaction".

