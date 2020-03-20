Wentworth residents meet housing MEC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - AFTER a week of protests and a woman being served an eviction notice for illegally occupying a government flat, a group of Wentworth residents met Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Peggy Nkonyeni on Thursday. Nkonyeni was accompanied by Thanduxolo Sabela, chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure delivery committee in the council. For years the community had been at loggerheads with the department about housing. Wentworth/Austerville ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said about 40 residents were bused to the department’s office in Mayville where their concerns were heard. “The department will now conduct an in loco inspection on Monday at the various housing units, especially the Ark and the one-room flats, to see first-hand the problems the community faces with overcrowding,” he said. Snyman said they would determine a strategy on how to move forward and how best to accommodate residents.

Community activist Andre de Bruin said: “The MEC had a meeting with stakeholders prior to our meeting to find out what the challenges were. She was already confronted with challenges when she took this position. We are awaiting her decision. Where will they build houses? Was this just another talkshop?”

The department had told residents about a residential rental development of about 126 units on Donnelly Road.

De Bruin said if the department proposed building a housing project, they should have a timeline with it.

On Tuesday, the Wentworth community protested about their housing plight. They barricaded Austerville Drive with tyres and boulders. Police arrested and charged three people with public violence.

On Wednesday, the department took resident Theresa Warren to court, calling for her eviction from a government flat, which she had illegally occupied. Sabela said they were still to engage on how to find an amicable solution on the matter.

KZN Human Settlements department spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said they were working to find a solution to the Austerville housing issue.

“The ANC-led provincial and city governments do not subscribe to discriminatory practices when it relates to housing provision to the people of Wentworth/Austerville,” Baloyi said.

“The people of Austerville need a ‘breaking new ground’ or RDP housing type of intervention, as most of them can’t afford a rental scheme type of housing. Nkonyeni has not been to the area since she took office in May last year. Only after Monday’s meeting can further engagements take place, working with community representatives and the city,” Baloyi said.

Daily News