Durban - With the implementation of the Anti-Gang Unit in KwaZulu-Natal still in the implementation phase, the number of stabbings continues to rise in Wentworth, south of Durban, after an 18-year-old was stabbed and killed for his cellphone and earrings early on Saturday. Treyvonne “Bob” Griffiths was attacked as he walked back to a party after walking a friend home. He was killed two days after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Mary Griffiths, 53, said her son’s murder was “senseless”.

“If they wanted his phone and jewellery, why not just take that? He was my only child. How do I get over this?” she sobbed.

Treyvonne had just completed a course in fire safety, and his mother, a retired nurse, wanted him to study further in quality control. “He had just celebrated his birthday, two days before he was killed. We had planned something for him on Saturday in celebration of my father’s thanksgiving, but we had to eat the cake without him being here,” she said.

“He has now become just another statistic,” Griffiths added, speaking about the murder rate in the area.

The teen was described as kind-hearted and not known to be violent.

SAPS Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of murder was opened at Wentworth police station.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested and charged with Treyvonne’s murder, he said.

The weekend incident followed the stabbing murder of Mervyn Hughes, 16, on July 17. Mervyn was on his way to his friend’s school in the area when he was stabbed by a boy known to him on Percy Johnson Road in Wentworth.

His mother Jaqueline Ogle, 57, said that to this day she is still not sure about the circumstances surrounding her youngest child’s death.

“I have heard from people what may have happened, but there were no witnesses at the time,” she said. Ogle said it is unsettling for her to have no closure over the incident.

She said from what she heard, her son and the suspect met by accident and were due to make peace after having had a few arguments, unknown to her. There were far too many stabbings and shootings in Wentworth. “It is like there is a black cloud over this area and it’s sad,” Ogle added.

Four days after Mervyn’s murder, Cuan van Wyk was stabbed and killed in Hime Street after having an argument with two men early on that Sunday.

Two men were arrested and charged with murder.

Wentworth CPF chairperson Pastor Donny Anderson said the community would partner with law enforcement agencies to increase police visibility.

