Wentworth teen shot dead in drug den

DURBAN - A WENTWORTH man who had been playing with a gun, allegedly pulling the trigger every now and then, is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the murder of 17-year-old Breyden Rai.

Breyden sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the arrest and court appearance.

She said that on Friday Rai had been sitting on the balcony of a Woodville Road, Wentworth, property where drugs were allegedly sold.

“One of the men walked down the stairs to apparently sell drugs to a customer. While downstairs, a gunshot was heard from the balcony.

“The deceased was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head that exited the top of his skull,” Mbele said.

She said the man had fled with the firearm, but the police arrested him.

“Further investigations revealed that the accused had been in possession of the firearm … that he was playing around with the gun when a shot went off, killing the deceased instantly.”

Lizelle Rai grieving the loss of her 17-year-old son Breyden Rai who was shot and killed while playing with a gun with his friends. I Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency (ANA)

Breyden’s mother Lizelle Rai said they were still reeling from shock.

“He was killed across the road from his aunt’s home, where he lived temporarily. My son, like any other child, had good and bad habits. He never took drugs, but grew up with these boys. He loved dogs and had aspirations of becoming a veterinarian some day. You cannot have a teenage boy in this area.

There are too many territorial disputes. It is heartbreaking,” said Rai.

“It is up to the community to stop the sale and abuse of drugs. As parents we need to play an active role in our children's lives. The family are receiving threats after the arrest. We will follow the court case to hear if justice will be served.”

Rai said they had found the bullet shell while cleaning up the blood in the yard, and handed it over to the police.

The Daily News has reported on many murders and shootings outside the alleged drug den on Woodville Road.

A known alleged drug dealer in the area was currently out on bail charged with two separate murders in the area.

Despite his bail conditions prohibiting him from entering Wentworth, he has allegedly been seen at the den on numerous occasions.

Wentworth/Merebank ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said the police were bringing in additional resources to handle the situation.

“The community is not co-operative because they fear for their lives. They are reluctant to give information to the police. Witnesses are threatened. Lives are destroyed. Youngsters on drugs are irresponsible. Many youngsters have lost their lives, some boys want to make a name for themselves. They do not fear death. The people behind it do not have a conscience,” Snyman said.

Community activist Desmond D’Sa also blamed the court, which he described as having “revolving doors”.

“The shooters and dealers go in and come out again within a week. We need to approach the National Prosecuting Authority. This drug den operates with impunity in full view of the public.”

