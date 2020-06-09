Wentworth woman's fight for justice after drive-by shooting

Durban - A WENTWORTH woman has vowed to get justice after being shot in a drive-by shooting outside her home.

Faziela Ackerman, 43, limped into the Wentworth police station on Monday after hearing that the man accused of shooting her on Saturday night had not been arrested. She confronted detectives and station management.

Ackerman said she had been waiting in her lounge for her son’s arrival in a private taxi. She saw the reflection of a car’s headlights on the road. Thinking it was the taxi, she went to open the driveway gate.

“A car drove past. A man known to me stuck his head out and screamed out my son’s name. He then said ‘You must die’. My husband and I then heard bangs and took cover. A bullet had hit my left knee and went through to graze my right thigh,” Ackerman said.

“My son has received several death threats. The police did not collect the bullet casings from the roadside. The detective work was very poor and it seems the police are shielding the accused,” Ackerman said.