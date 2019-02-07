Durban - Police and the local community policing forum in Westville searched for more than two hours for a burglar on Wednesday. Mike Meyers, a Mobi-Claw 911 spokesperson, explained that there was a burglary in the Dawncliffe area in the early hours of the morning.

The burglar managed to steal the homeowner's cellphone and a laptop. Myers said the burglar somehow accidentally pressed the MOBI-CLAW911 panic button prompting a response.

"The control room immediately called the client’s phone to establish the nature of the activation but no one answered. We got hold of the client’s emergency contact number and established that they had just been robbed and their cellphone was stolen," Myers said.

The MC911 control room immediately broadcasted the incident to all responders in the area via the MC911 Cyber Control. The South African Police Service, JAG Security and the neighbourhood watch followed several leads while tracking the stolen phone.

"The burglar had made his way very quickly into the nature reserve that backed onto the premises. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before he switched the phone off which prevented us from tracking it further. A two and a half hour search ensued but we could not find him," Myers said.

"This was a very close call for this suspect who has been very busy in the Dawncliffe area in Durban, just a matter of time before he gets apprehended. Well done and thank you to all responders for the super quick response and their tenacity to search for the suspect in extremely difficult terrain," he said.



Daily News