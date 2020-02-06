Durban - WHILE disheartened by the discontinuation of the HVTN 702 Study, organisations fighting against the HIV/Aids pandemic felt the trial had some lessons to be learnt.
The HVTN 702 Study, popularly known as Uhambo (journey), was an HIV vaccine trial which began in 2016 in South Africa. It enrolled 5400 volunteers in 14 sites across the country. Some of the volunteers were sexually active men and women aged 18 to 35 and they were assigned to either a placebo arm or the vaccine arm.
Uhambo was the world’s first HIV efficacy study conducted in South Africa since 2009. The decision to stop Uhambo early came after an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board found during an interim review that the regimen was not effective in preventing HIV.
Treatment Action Campaign national deputy chairperson Patrick Mdletshe said discontinuing the trial was sad news for SA because of the promises the trial bore.
“Our hopes were high that one day we’re going to have a vaccine that will prevent new infection. We remain hopeful because this is one part that was discontinued; the other two will continue,” Mdletshe said.