The calls were made as Ramaphosa has had to deal with numerous challenges, such as rescuing failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and a high unemployment rate among other issues.
Ben Madokwe, chairperson of the Active Citizens Movements, said they wanted Ramaphosa to come down hard on corruption, state capture and theft from municipalities.
Madokwe said they wanted a clear plan from the president on how he would deal with these challenges facing the country. “There has to be a clear plan from government when it comes to SOEs,” he said.
Cabinet ministers, who were not performing, he said, should be dealt with and people in positions of power needed to lead by example.