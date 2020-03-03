What is needed to fight gender-based violence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - EFFECTIVE urgent interventions, including femicide prevention programmes, are needed while data is being collected around gender-based violence (GBV). This was according to Nwabisa Shai, a specialist scientist with the Gender and Health Research Unit at the SA Medical Research Council. Speaking to The Daily News yesterday, Shai said evidence-based research could help in understanding and fighting the problem. “We have some preliminary data that has been collected in various aspects (which we are still working on). With femicide, we have the national statistics showing us the extent of femicide, but we don’t yet have a broad national study that shows the extent of violence in South Africa,” said Shai. She said such a study was important in an effort to understand the factors that drove GBV.

“Pieces of data we have collected over the years, mostly at a provincial level, including qualitative research, have given enough indication for us to have a study. What’s important is that while we’re digging up and trying to understand the violence at a national level, we need to pair these up with prevention intervention.”

Shai said there was already work done on GBV prevention, however, effective interventions had not been taken to communities.

Chandre Gould, a senior research fellow in the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), said there was no current reliable data available on GBV and the ISS depended on SAPS crime statistics.

However, Gould said what was known was that one in five women, depending on their income level, were likely to be in an abusive relationship.

“We need good up-to-date data and we’ve been asking for more detailed crime statistics from police on GBV.”

She said the issue needed to be tackled at all levels of society by addressing the ideas people had on the roles of men and women.

GBV matters currently before the courts include the case of Sphamandla Sangweni, who is accused of killing Ayanda Ngcobo, the mother of his 7-year-old son. According to National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara, Sangweni is expected back in uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on March 26 where he is expected to be given a date for his matter to be heard in the Durban Regional Court.

Ngcobo, a second-year journalism student, was found dead on September 30 with visible assault wounds on her chest, at Sangweni’s house.

On Thursday, judgment is expected in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for 26-year-old Mfanafuthi Mbatha, who is accused of raping his 73-year-old relative for over a year.

Mbatha had pleaded not guilty, claiming the sex was consensual.

Daily News