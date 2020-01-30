The alleged drug lord, Yaseen Shaik Mohamed, 54, was arrested in uMhlanga by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence Unit, and charged for drug dealing and drug possession.
The Hawks seized 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6kg of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules with a street value of about R1million during the arrest.
Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mohamed appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and the matter was adjourned until February 6 for his formal bail application.
The Daily News had previously reported that Mohamed was arrested in December 2018, after R1.5m worth of drugs were found in an upmarket uMhlanga apartment. Police had found mandrax and heroin. It was believed the premises were used for packaging and storing drugs.