What we know about the latest arrest of convicted drug dealer Yaseen Shaik Mohamed









Durban - THE Anti-Drug Forum is questioning the effectiveness of the judicial system due to the recent arrest of an alleged notorious drug lord with repeat offences, despite spending eight years in and out of prison. The alleged drug lord, Yaseen Shaik Mohamed, 54, was arrested in uMhlanga by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence Unit, and charged for drug dealing and drug possession. The Hawks seized 15 136 heroin tablets, 2.6kg of heroin powder, 2669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules with a street value of about R1million during the arrest. Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mohamed appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and the matter was adjourned until February 6 for his formal bail application. The Daily News had previously reported that Mohamed was arrested in December 2018, after R1.5m worth of drugs were found in an upmarket uMhlanga apartment. Police had found mandrax and heroin. It was believed the premises were used for packaging and storing drugs.

He was granted R40 000 bail in January last year.

Sam Pillay, director of the Anti-Drug Forum, said the fact that Mohamed was a repeat offender meant a good job was not being done to put him away permanently.

“The guy has a history. Why isn’t the justice department or the investigation team doing a good job to actually make the arrest stick, to get a conviction?” Pillay asked.

He said drug dealers were continuing their work because when they were caught, not enough was done to put them away the first time around.

“I’m hoping they do a good job with this one. This was a significant bust and of reasonable quantity.

“I hope the courts do the right thing and put him away for a long time,” Pillay said.

Raids in upmarket areas were also previously reported.

In October last year, the Hawks pounced on a 37-year-old man after heroin worth an estimated R4m was seized from a plush Ballito residence.

Pillay said dealers preferred big estates, large houses, high walls and neighbours who were far away and did not care what the others did.

“Dealers are safer in those areas,” he said.

Daily News