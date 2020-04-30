'Where are our black refuse bags', ask angry eThekwini residents

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Newlands West and other Durban residents have complained that they have not received their municipal pack of black refuse bags since last year. Butterfly Road resident Thando Sangweni said that with the tough economic times, she felt it was unfair that she had to buy the bags. Sangweni had initially thought neighbours were stealing them. “I had bought and used three packs. When the last one was finished I asked my neighbour for a plastic bag and that’s when I learnt that they were also buying their own,” she said. Other neighbours said they were doing the same.

Sangweni’s mother lives nearby in Earlsfield Drive, in Newlands West, and said the last time she received a municipal pack of black bags was in August.

“Last month, I complained about this on the municipality’s Facebook page. I was shocked to see comments from people from other parts of the area who had the same problem.

“The reply to my complaint was that I should inbox my details and the matter would be dealt with,” said Sangweni.

Newlands DA Proportional Representation (PR) councillor Shontel De Boer said the matter had been a problem in the area.

Meanwhile, in Chatsworth some residents have also not had bags delivered.

Ward 70 councillor Tony Govender said the delivery was sporadic.

However, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the distribution had taken place.

“The previous distribution of black refuse bags was on February 8, 2020, and was completed on February 9 for a three-month cycle,” said Mayisela.

Daily News