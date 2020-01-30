The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has accused the Department of Education of dragging its feet on the matter, saying these teachers struggle to make ends meet on a R7000-a-month salary.
The department said it would investigate the matter.
“We heard that teachers in other areas received the money as promised by the department, but in our district no one received it. It’s very sad because most of us have been teaching Grade R for a very long time. Some of us have degrees and others have their Postgraduate Certificate in Education, but we are treated like nobodies. Even at school we are discriminated against by teachers in other grades,” said a Grade R teacher from the uMkhanyakude district.
Another teacher said she felt less appreciated for the job she did, despite the importance of what she does in preparing children to develop well enough to handle the education they would have to absorb at school.