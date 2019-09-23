The Provincial Task Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation in uMlazi that led to the arrests of two suspects, aged 20 and 21, for a burglary at Zwelibanzi High School. The police found 17 computer monitors as well as five laptops hidden at a house.

Durban - THE Education Department has urged communities to follow the example of uMlazi whistle-blowers who, when they were offered computers and laptops stolen from a school in the area, alerted the police. The department said schools were being targeted for equipment such as computers - which cost millions to replace - while scores of other schools in the province were forced to wait longer than expected to receive resources.

Twenty computer monitors, four computer towers, five laptops and a projector that had been stolen from Zwelibanzi High School in uMlazi were found after whistle-blowers alerted the police to equipment believed to be school property being sold in the area.

The school was burgled on the night of September 13.

Police traced the two suspects, one of them a Grade 11 pupil at the school, and arrested them.

Further investigations led police to a house where 17 monitors and five laptops were found hidden.

The police then stormed a second house where they found the projector.

It is believed that the other equipment had already been sold.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the community members who alerted the police had seen that the equipment had the school tags on it, and realised that it was stolen.

“The community played a role in catching the suspects and the recovery of the equipment. We thank the community for protecting the school against the criminals,” he said.

Mahlambi said the department was unable to keep schools resourced when pupils and local communities worked with criminals.

“We encourage communities to discourage criminals by not creating a market for stolen goods. If everyone reported criminals instead of buying stolen goods, criminals would stop targeting schools because they wouldn’t have anyone to sell the goods to.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspects arrested were aged 20 and 21.

They will appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court this week.

