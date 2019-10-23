The baby’s head was lacerated during a Caesarean section at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital on September 17.
Duduzile Sikhenekhene, 35, said she was responsible for both mother and baby because her daughter was underage, and she had signed all the documents at the hospital.
Sikhenekhene was not present at the birth, but saw her granddaughter the following day. Her daughter told her the baby was cut during the birth.
“I was told they would not help her give birth until I came to the hospital to sign documents. But when they had cut the baby during the birth, they did not call to tell me,” Sikhenekhene said.