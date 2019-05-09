KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

Durban - THE ANC is keeping mum about who will be appointed Health MEC following the deployment of Sibongiseni Dhlomo to the National Assembly, should the party win the elections. Speculation was that the top candidates for the post were Nomakiki Majola, director of African Traditional Medicine in the health department, Jomo Sibiya, a long-serving member of the KZN Health Portfolio Committee, and Super Zuma, the Deputy Chief Whip and member of the Health Portfolio Committee.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said no decision had been taken on who will take over from Dhlomo.

She said the decision would be made by the party's deployment committee after the elections.

“The speculation might be there, but it's the deployment committee that makes such decisions after the elections, and once the results are out,” she said.

Majola has also served as a member of the SABS African Traditional Medicine committee for efficacy of traditional medicine products, while the other candidates were said to be without healthcare exposure.

Opposition parties said they would not be surprised if a person not experienced in the field was chosen.

The IFP spokesperson on health, Ncamisile Nkwanyana, said they would not speculate on who the ANC would deploy to the health portfolio, saying the problems caused by the previous leadership had caused the deaths of many people.

“We do not believe that the ANC deserves another chance to run this country, but it would all depend on whether the people realise the damage done by not voting for the ANC again. At the time when the province was led by the IFP, the IFP built hospitals, clinics, provided the people with treatment, and doctors and nurses were dedicated in their work. Today we see the opposite in the government led by the ANC,” she said.

Nkwanyana said the IFP had high hopes of winning the province.

“We want to lead the province again. We are going to wait for the results and we pray that we get enough votes to prevent the ANC from collapsing the health system,” she said.

A National Health Care Professionals Association KZN spokesperson said the doctors had many unresolved issues that would form the top of their agenda with the new MEC.

“We hope that the new MEC will be willing to listen to us and work with us in resolving our concerns, which includes the exploitation of doctors by medical aid administrators,” the spokesperson said.

DA spokesperson on health, Dr Imran Keeka, said they hoped that the ANC and the people of the province had realised that they were not capable of running the health department.

Keeka accused the ANC of using patronage in appointing people, saying the premier would be appointed the same way, as well as the members of the cabinet.

“The premier has the responsibility to appoint his cabinet, but with the ANC way of doing this, it's not the case. As we have seen in the past, if the ANC wins the election in the province, they will once again appoint an incompetent leader that will run the health system further into the ground,” said Keeka.

Daily News