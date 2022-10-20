Who's the boss? eThekwini mayor Kaunda and deputy mayor Mavundla spat exposed in WhatsApp chat

Durban — An explosive WhatsApp message allegedly sent by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to his deputy, Philani Mavundla, has revealed how the struggle to be in power has dire consequences for service delivery. The Daily News understands a rift developed between the two after a clean-up campaign Mavundla organised with Kaizer Chiefs players before their game against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium last week. Mavundla used his picture in a promotional poster for the event instead of the mayor's.

In the WhatsApp text message written in Zulu, seen by the Daily News, Kaunda allegedly told Mavundla he still carried on “with his nonsense” he had warned him about before, concerning using his photo instead of Kaunda’s. Kaunda, through his spokesperson, denied sending the message. Mavundla is president of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC). After the 2021 local government elections, the ABC and other small parties formed a coalition to give the ANC control of eThekwini Municipality instead of the DA. Mavundla was given the deputy mayor’s position. Mavundla is also the head of the eThekwini Human Settlements and Infrastructure committee. The message went on to allegedly remind Mavundla that he would not have become “a mayor” having won only two seats, adding that being appointed as deputy was too much and he should regard it as a bonus.

The message in a translated form reads: "You still carry on with your nonsense I have warned you about, so you don't listen because you could have done this thing using the mayor's photo. I have respected you a lot, you think you are the president of ABC in the council but you are just a deputy mayor and you are supposed to accept that and learn to live with it. This is for the last time I'm talking to you about this nonsense but if you want, you can carry on. You must learn to accept and be prepared to be led since you were not going to become a mayor with only two seats. If you still want to be a deputy and to avoid being taken out through code of conduct you must remove this nonsense next to the municipality logo or you will see what happens to the people who do not listen like yourself." Minutes later the message was followed by another in English, which read: "You don't respond to my messages but you expect me to respond to yours. You will never see that, especially things you should be resolving in your portfolio. Tell me if you fail then I will recommend your removal from that portfolio." Mavundla confirmed receiving the message but said his party advised him not to comment. He told the Daily News that he was not bothered by the message since he was "in a coalition with the ANC not with an individual". The Daily News heard that the matter was discussed at the exco meeting on Tuesday, which Mavundla confirmed.

ABC secretary-general Phumelele Phahla confirmed that the party had received the message and said it was preparing a comprehensive response. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela denied any knowledge of the message, saying: “The mayor and his deputy are working extremely well. We have no idea of the message that is shared to the effect that their relationship has deteriorated. As a result, the mayor views this message as nothing but desperate attempts by some rogues to distract them from their responsibilities of meeting the needs of the city's stakeholders.” Daily News