Why are people allowed to hog supermarket queues for lotto tickets during lockdown?

Durban - THE Ithuba National Lottery will continue operating during the 21-day national lockdown, much to the dismay of a Durban North pensioner who felt it should be stopped during this time, especially when pensioners were collecting their grants and shopping. Over the past two days, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) collection points had snaking queues with pensioners waiting to collect their pensions. Supermarkets were also filled with the same pensioners who had their first opportunity to shop since the start of the lockdown on Friday. The pensioner, who did not want to be named, said he was shocked that the Lotto was continuing. He said he felt pensioners should be given a chance to shop uninterrupted during this time and not be held up by Lotto buyers at the tills.

“It’s terrible you’re standing in the queue only to find that most of the people in it are there for the Lotto. I don’t think it’s fair. They should give others a chance. Those spaces could be taken up by the elderly,” he said.

National Lottery Operator Ithuba said it had implemented effective measures in compliance with the government’s interventions to curb the spread of the coronavirus by reducing person-to-person contact and encouraging the use of remote and digital platforms in conducting all National Lottery operations such as ticket sales, draws and claiming of prizes.

It said that they had made arrangements to ensure that our retail partners receive stock before the lockdown commences.

"Our field staff will also sanitize equipment and train retail clerks and stores on the sanitazion of consumer touch points. This has already been implemented in most stores".

