Effingham resident Kamal Sookul was peeved that his street light had been on day and night for more than a year.
“I complained to the city in March 2019. Since then I’ve made umpteen calls to the city’s electricity department. Either they don’t answer the phone or they are not interested in logging the fault.
“This is a waste of resources. On the other hand, we have to deal with load shedding,” he said.
Merebank resident Kiddo Naidoo said he had noticed that most street lights in Durban’s south basin remained on all day.