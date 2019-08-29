Questions are being raised about why National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, visited convicted killer Russel Ngubo (pictured) in prison?

Durban - WHY was National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, visiting convicted killer Russel Ngubo in prison? Department of Correctional Services officers said it was ethically incorrect and inappropriate for Fraser to meet with Ngubo in private. Ngubo apparently had to be given a special transfer from Westville Prison to Pietermaritzburg, just before the alleged meeting took place on August 22.

“We may not know the reasons for the meeting but it is a common rule that a senior official, especially a commissioner or minister, meets the inmates as a community, and not in private,” said a Westville warder, who did not want to be named.

“In cases where an inmate has issues, then proper procedure is followed.

“All the arrangements will include ensuring that the process is transparent. Why did he (the commissioner) not see him (Ngubo) in Westville?” he said.

Ngubo was at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday challenging his former employer and the parole board - and asking the court to overturn the decision to revoke his parole. It was not clear if he has returned to Westville Prison.

The controversial former ANC branch leader was convicted in 2005 of killing two IFP members, in his home town of Impendle, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2017, after serving 12 years of his sentence.

In April last year, the parole was revoked after he was found to have violated its conditions.

He reportedly assaulted people during branch meetings in Impendle and had travelled out of his jurisdiction, without informing his parole officer. The matter was brought before the same court in August last year, but was postponed to a later date. Yesterday the matter was adjourned indefinitely.

Another prison officer in Westville Prison alleged that Ngubo was transferred to the Pietermaritzburg Prison, under mysterious circumstances.

Thulani Mdluli, department regional spokesperson, said they were aware of the case filed by Ngubo against the department, but asked that court proceedings in this matter be respected as it was “subjudice”.

On the allegations of Fraser visiting Ngubo, national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “We would like to highlight that Mr Fraser, as the national commissioner, does visit management areas and centres across the country. Beside the routine visits, the national commissioner must also appraise himself of what is really happening on the ground, hence, at times he will go inside the cells, hospitals, kitchens, etc. It is thus absurd that he must give an account of who he may have met at a specific centre.”

