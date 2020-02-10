Why eThekwini is giving nod to housing development on Phoenix sportsfield









The Phoenix Civic Association at the site where the building of a housing complex is underway on Redfern Sports ground. Pravin Nundkissor, Alice Govender, Akesh Teeruth, Shane Bachan and John Pillay. Picture by Sibonelo Ngcobo. Durban -The transformation of the Redfern sports field in Phoenix would cater for a housing complex an electrical substation and road expansions in the north Durban suburb. The several sports fields came under the spotlight when eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda conducted an inspection of Phoenix recently. Kaunda conducted an in-loco inspection,on Tuesday, with city officials after the Phoenix Civic Association claimed play lots and sports fields were sold to housing developers unscrupulously. They met Kaunda at the Durban City Hall in November 2019 to raise their concerns. The ground is bordered by Whetfern Road, Phoenix Highway and Industrial Park Road. Kaunda said his committee met in December to discuss the concerns. On the sports ground, officials,who did not divulge their names, accompanied Kaunda. They said that when evaluations of the Redfern sports ground were done they found the place and change rooms in a sad state with social ills evident.

Officials told Kaunda that when plans were passed for housing, in 2018, the electricity unit also wanted to build a new substation on the site with better capacity to serve KwaMashu through to uMhlanga. Officials said the Bus Rapid Transit(BRT) route and future road expansions were also catered for on the site.

Kaunda made it clear to residents that the land was zoned for housing. He said there was a mutual agreement between departments that the Parks and Gardens would maintain the land until such time that the department of human settlements were ready to build homes.

"The reason why the parks and gardens did not develop or invest in these properties is because of its zoning. When they are zoned sports field then they can spend the money available to them. We have halted the development of housing on one of the sports fields,"Kaunda said.

Officials told Kaunda they were not targeting the suburb of Phoenix and that infill housing projects in KwaMashu,Newlands West, and Phoenix began in 2002. They said since 2005 people had been applying for homes from property developers. Kaunda said consultations had been conducted.

Officials advised residents to use Rydalvale and Lenham sports fields which has the relevant sporting infrastructure.

The association chairperson Alice Govender blamed previous officials for not zoning the sports field for recreation purposes. Govender said they were exploring legal avenues. She also informed Kaunda of alleged corruption between city developers and people speaking on behalf of the Phoenix community but had their own agendas.

Kaunda said if anyone had any information or proof of corruption they should present them to the relevant structures in the municipality.

In an interview with the POST, Woodglaze Trading developer Jay Singh said he was awarded a contract to build homes on vacant land in Phoenix in 2004. Since then he built 22000 houses in Phoenix. He said he did not fraudulently acquire land in Phoenix. He said he approached the municipality with a proposal for housing projects. They accepted his plans and sold him the land. Singh told the POST he bought three sports fields and five play lots.

Speaking about traffic congestion as a result of housing developments Kaunda said existing homes expanded onto the road reserve. If the city decides to expand the road they would have to move people.

Kaunda, a resident of Inanda, said he once walked 7km to the Redfern grounds to train because Inanda residents did not have facilities. He said Phoenix was close to his heart and he was at one stage a councillor for the area.

“I will go back to the office to consolidate a report on each sports field. This community needs to be treated with respect. I will convene a public meeting to explain what is the plan of the municipality. I will respond to plight of the community,” Kaunda said.

He did not give a time frame when the meeting will take place or when the report will be ready.

Daily News