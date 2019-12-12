'Why I killed my pregnant girlfriend'









Simiso Chonco Durban - Provoked and angry that his girlfriend had told him that the baby she was carrying was not his, the Lindelani man convicted of her murder and rape told the Durban High Court that his lack of self control had led to him strangling her. Judge Graham Lopes found Simiso Chonco, 28, guilty of raping and killing his 18-weeks-pregnant girlfriend, Sinethemba Ngubo, 26. He was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for her murder, 15 years for rape and five years for stealing her vehicle. The murder occurred on December 9, 2018. Chonco raped her in bush not far from his home and then strangled her before placing her body in her car and dumping it in the local cemetery. Testifying in mitigation of sentencing through his attorney, Themba Mbili, he said that when Ngubo told him the baby was not his, he broke up with her but she had pursued him. During the trial, evidence was led that Ngubo came to Chonco’s home and banged on the door, and when her knocks were not answered, she broke the windows. Chonco went outside and a fight broke out, which led to the murder.

He was arrested two days later while trying to find someone to remove the tracker from her car.

Handing down sentence, Judge Lopes said it was clear from the evidence that Ngubo had provoked Chonco.

“He was sitting at home and she came and banged the door and broke windows. His reasons for doing what he did after she told him that the baby was not his, is no excuse. No amount of disappointment and embarrassment even begins to justify his actions,” Judge Lopes said.

Mbili had submitted that provocation, his youth, the fact that he was a first offender, and that Ngubo had broken windows were some of the factors to consider in sentencing.

He said Chonco was a father of three children and worked in the fast food industry to support them.

Mbili told the court that Chonco was remorseful for his actions and asked for forgiveness.

“He has already started attending anger management classes in prison. He also wishes that one day he will reunite with his children,” said Mbili.

Daily News