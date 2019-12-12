Judge Graham Lopes found Simiso Chonco, 28, guilty of raping and killing his 18-weeks-pregnant girlfriend, Sinethemba Ngubo, 26. He was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for her murder, 15 years for rape and five years for stealing her vehicle. The murder occurred on December 9, 2018.
Chonco raped her in bush not far from his home and then strangled her before placing her body in her car and dumping it in the local cemetery.
Testifying in mitigation of sentencing through his attorney, Themba Mbili, he said that when Ngubo told him the baby was not his, he broke up with her but she had pursued him.
During the trial, evidence was led that Ngubo came to Chonco’s home and banged on the door, and when her knocks were not answered, she broke the windows. Chonco went outside and a fight broke out, which led to the murder.