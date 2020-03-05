Why judge found Zolile Khumalo's ex guilty of her murder

Durban - EVIDENCE of threats to a murdered Mangosuthu University of Technology student moments before she was killed by her ex-boyfriend was the proof the court needed to conclude her murder was planned. Durban High Court Judge Nompumelelo Radebe on Wednesday found Thabani Mzolo guilty of killing Zolile Khumalo at the Lonsdale Mangosuthu University of Technology student residence on May 1, 2018. He was also convicted of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. “He called her to give him a final kiss. He wanted her to come closer to make sure that he fired a shot that would kill her. After firing the first shot, she fell down, and when she tried to wake up, he fired another shot and the last shot. “He admitted to shooting her immediately afterwards (during phone calls he made and received while still in her room) and said she made him a fool, cheated on him and made boys run all over his head,” said Judge Radebe in her judgment. Before Mzolo, 26, shot Khumalo, 21, he said: “We always said till death do us apart, that is exactly what is going to happen today.”

“When the police arrived, he voluntarily said, ‘I killed her,’ and that ‘she cheated on me’,” said the judge.

She found that the statements Mzolo made to the police and contained in the phone call recordings taken from his phone, confessing to the murder, were authentic.

The judge also found that the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mzolo shot and killed Khumalo and rejected his evidence that Khumalo had shot herself during a scuffle over the gun.

Judge Radebe rejected Mzolo’s evidence, saying it was untruthful and called him a “blatant liar”.

She concluded that Mzolo did not accept the termination of the relationship and subsequently took a decision to kill her.

She said Mzolo confronted Khumalo in her room and reportedly warned her to “stop making him a fool”.

Mzolo then taunted Khumalo, saying: “Call me a dog because I have been sniffing for you the whole day.”

Mzolo claimed his calls were unanswered and that he had asked Simiso Buthelezi to check if she was in her room; the judge dismissed this as a lie.

“You went there armed with a firearm to kill her and used Buthelezi to gain access to her room,” she said.

She found that Buthelezi’s evidence corroborated the post-mortem report and other evidence presented by the State, including the prima residue report which tested positive for gun powder.

Judge Radebe also found, through the evidence of Nosipho Bhengu, that Khumalo had ended the relationship and that the reason was because Mzolo was abusive, over-possessive and had threatened to kill Khumalo if she ended the relationship.

“In fact he had admitted to threatening her, but said he had been kicking her. He wanted the court to believe that it was a joke - such a brutal joke,” said Judge Radebe.

She said if Khumalo had not ended the relationship, there would not have been a reason for him to send Buthelezi to check if she was in her room.

Sentencing is expected on Thursday.

Daily News