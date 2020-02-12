The decision comes after Nomakiki Majola, chairperson of the KZN health portfolio committee, visited both hospitals to make an informed choice.
On Tuesday, Majola said after a meeting with the Department of Health and members of the executive, they had decided that Grey’s was ideal because there was a plan in place for the issues they had previously identified.
Majola said the concerns were the divisions of the hospital structure which should be closed, because they were taking an approach based on the virus being airborne.
“Grey’s is now ideal. Addington has a proper unit, but Grey’s has been identified because it is central and previously it had managed the Ebola virus,” Majola said.