Nomarashiya Caluza

Durban - THE SA Democratic Teachers’ Union announced that provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza had been cleared of fraud charges. Caluza had been embroiled in an investigation by the SA Council for Educators (Sace) after allegations surfaced that she had falsified her teaching qualifications, and were brought forward by the SA Liberating Public Service Union (Salipswu) which opened a criminal case against her.

Caluza stepped aside from her duties as a Sace councillor during the investigation.

On Thursday, Sace issued a statement exonerating Caluza and immediately reinstated her.

“As part of verifying the allegations, Sace received the following reports which confirmed that the qualification in possession of Ms Nomarashiya Caluza was authentic. This was based on a report from the Hawks, which was drawn up in 2016, and the SAQA validation of the qualification and declaration that Ms Nomarashiya Caluza is the rightful owner of the qualification,” the statement read.

Salipswu said it rejected Sace’s investigation and called it “completely fraudulent”.

“Sace is made up of 57% of Sadtu members - they cannot be trusted to be objective,” said secretary-general Thobile Ntola.

“The report has no attachments of her certificate and it is based on a very questionable 2016 Hawks report.”

Ntola said they had not received confirmation from the police that the case was complete.

“We opened the case at a police station and so far the Saps have not contacted us to inform us that the case is complete so according to us the matter is still under investigation,” he said.

Sadtu fired back at Salipswu, accusing its leader Mbuyiseni Mathonsi, a former Sadtu member, of trying to cause divisions within the union.

Caluza said Sadtu had started initiating legal proceedings against Mathonsi for defamation. Sace could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Daily News