Durban - A ski board crew member died when a rogue wave capsized their boat on Mtunzini beach in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

IPSS Medical rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the boat was launching another commercial fishing boat when a wave caused it to flip over about two kilometres out to sea from the main beach.

"All crew members including the skipper fell overboard. Unfortunately one of the crew died during the fall. A Lenmed health group helicopter brought in a rescue swimmer. The two crew were trapped on the boat. Two of the crew were rescued and taken to a nearby landing zone where ambulances transported them to a nearby hospital," he said.

The skipper had sustained moderate injuries.

Craig Lambinon, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, said five men were on-board the boat.

"The skipper swam one of the crew to shore. The 41-year-old crew member was declared deceased on the scene. The SAPS search and rescue unit was also in attendance. An inquest docket has been opened. The body of the deceased has been taken to the state mortuary. The casualty craft has been righted and the NSRI Richards bay towed it ashore," he said.

Mtunzini is a small coastal town that is situated almost exactly halfway along KwaZulu-Natal's coastline in South Africa approximately 140 km north of Durban.

Similar incidents have happened along the KZN coastline. In August a fishing trip for three men didn’t go as planned after they had to be rescued when their boat capsized at a river mouth in Umkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Daily News



