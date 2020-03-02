Widow of well known marketer, Delani Maishi losing hope as killer is still at large

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - THE family of slain Durban businessman Delani Maishi are still trying to come to terms with his death three months after he was found murdered near a dam in Verulam. They now fear that chances of ever finding his killer are getting slimmer by the day. Maishi’s fiancé Olwethu Magidigidi this week spoke about the man she lost mysteriously and the pain of not knowing who killed him or why. Maishi, 46, was well-known in the business community as one of the top-performing agents in Clientele Life’s network marketing division, Independent Field Advertiser. He was reported missing to Cato Manor SAPS on December 16. The family was notified two days after Christmas that his body had been found on a riverbank in Verulam.

Maishi had an open wound at the back of his head and police said they had found an axe next to his body.

During his funeral, also attended by actors Lilian Dube and Desmond Dube, he was described as a people’s person and a good-hearted man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

His murder remains a mystery. Magidigidi said if she knew who killed him and why, it would bring her some closure, but because no arrests have been made, it “made the pain even worse”.

“Time has brought the family more questions than answers,” she said.

Magidigidi said on reflection, Maishi had acted strange a few days before his disappearance. “I remember on one of those days, he started his day off as usual by going to the gym early in the morning, but he returned home within 30 minutes. I asked myself why his gym session was so quick. I thought maybe he was having an affair and that maybe he’d gone to drop off some girl somewhere. But I let the thought go, because that was not like him. I now realise that he had some dealings that led to him being murdered,” she said.

All the family knows, said Magidigidi, is that a car tracker company was able to trace the car he had been travelling in, to the Suncoast Casino parking area.

Police viewed CCTV footage from Suncoast which showed Maishi jumping into another vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner, which then drove off.

She said police investigators working with the tracker company were eventually led to a house in Welbedacht in Chatsworth where the Toyota Fortuner was found, but the driver’s whereabouts remained a mystery.

Magidigidi said the driver was their only hope to crack the case and he was nowhere to be found.

“The only person last seen with my husband has since vanished. His wife said he had abandoned his family. The detectives working on my husband’s case are doing their best to find his killers but I want answers.”

Police could not comment by the time of publication.

Daily News