Wild weather warning for SA with hail, flooding and thundershowers on Monday
DURBAN – The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal.
On Monday morning, the weather bureau said an 80% chance of widespread showers and thundershowers were expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise a 60% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon.
A significant amount of rainfall is expected over the northern parts of KZN, Amajuba, Zululand and uMkhanyakude district municipalities, that might lead to flooding in places
Localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements and low lying bridges was possible. Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads. Localised damages to mud-based houses is also possible, as well as localised mudslides. Minor motor vehicle crashes due to slippery roads can also be expected.
The weather bureau added that widespread showers and thundershowers over much of South Africa were expected on Monday, with light pre-frontal rain along the south-west coast.
“Severe thunderstorms possible over the eastern interior of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape with disruptive rain over the north-east provinces.”
Meanwhile, Storm Report SA said these were the warnings issued by the SA Weather Service:
- An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the central and eastern parts of the North-West, central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng and western parts of the Mpumalanga highveld and south-western parts of Limpopo, resulting in flooding of roads and bridges, flooding of settlements and low-lying causing danger to life as well as poor driving conditions.
- A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the western and southern parts of Limpopo, the eastern and central parts of Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KZN.
- A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning expected over the western half of the Eastern Cape, resulting in localised damages to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihood and livestock. Localised flooding due to heavy downpours can also be expected.
- A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning is expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape resulting in flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, informal settlements and major roadways such as the Meiringspoort area.
