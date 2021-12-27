Wild weather warning for SA with hail, flooding and thundershowers on Monday

On Monday morning, the weather bureau said an 80% chance of widespread showers and thundershowers were expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise a 60% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon.

A significant amount of rainfall is expected over the northern parts of KZN, Amajuba, Zululand and uMkhanyakude district municipalities, that might lead to flooding in places

Localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements and low lying bridges was possible. Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads. Localised damages to mud-based houses is also possible, as well as localised mudslides. Minor motor vehicle crashes due to slippery roads can also be expected.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: KZN: 27/12/2021 pic.twitter.com/vC2BpJFUWl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2021

The weather bureau added that widespread showers and thundershowers over much of South Africa were expected on Monday, with light pre-frontal rain along the south-west coast.