Supporters at the ANC manifesto in Durban have not let the windy conditions spoil their mood. Picture: ANC Twitter

Durban - The strong winds have done very little to spoil the mood at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Supporters began making their way into the stadium just after 7am.

The event was due to start at 9am but had to be put off by at least two hours owing to gusty winds.

According to ANC officials, the decision to delay the event was taken for the safety reasons - as the winds could be dangerous to the ANC leaders who were meant to take to the giant stage inside the stadium.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take to the stage at 11am to deliver the ANC's manifesto ahead of the elections taking place in May.

By 10am, thousands of people had arrived at the stadium to be a witness at the manifesto.

During the week, officials took part in a number of initiatives around the province where they engaged with residents of KwaZulu-Natal.

Daily News