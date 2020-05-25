Winter is coming. KZN braces for a cold snap this week with snow expected on Drakensberg

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL is expecting a cold snap from tonight as a cold front makes its way through South Africa.

SA Weather Services (Saws) forecaster Wisani Maluleke said the cold front would start affecting the province tonight. Tomorrow they were expecting low temperatures.

“In the coastal areas, the temperatures we're expecting should be around 20-21°C and then going into the Midlands, the Pietermaritzburg side, the temperatures will be roughly around 14 to 16°C, and those will be your maximum temperatures. For the Drakensberg and high lying areas we expect maximum temperatures to be 10°C or lower.”

Maluleke said the low temperatures would continue into Wednesday and recovery would start from Thursday.

He added that the Lesotho mountains would get snowfall and if snow fell on the Drakensberg, it would be light.