Durban - WITH the increase of fires during winter, concerns have been raised by residents from informal settlements. Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjodolo felt impoverished communities continued to be victims of fires.

However, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city had a number of awareness campaigns.

“We have media campaigns on how people can prevent fires. We also discourage things like the burning of waste, because if not properly distinguished, it can cause havoc. We also warn people about the dangers of throwing a burning cigarette out of the window of a moving car,” Mayisela said.

Sbu Zikode, Abahlali president, said they were not encouraging people to build shacks everywhere, and the government should take care of them.

“The reality was that people wanted shelter and if shacks were their only options, then they do not have a choice,” said Zikode.

He said shacks were usually built too close to one another because of space constraints, and many were affected when there was a fire.

“We have awareness programmes to educate shack dwellers about how to keep safe and prevent fires. People use stoves and heaters to keep warm during winter. Although accidents do happen, people living in shacks are more vulnerable because of the building materials used. At the end of the day, we all have a responsibility to prevent fires,” said Zikode.

On Saturday, a Rescue Care paramedic rescued a sick elderly woman trapped on the third floor of a block of flats in Noble Road, opposite the Berea Centre, which was engulfed by flames.

On Sunday, four siblings - Mbalenhle Maduna, 6; Zamokuhle Maduna, 4; Zemvelo Maduna, 2; and 1-year-old Khethukuthula Maduna - died in a fire at their home in KwaGcwensa in Hillcrest. The children were allegedly locked in the house while their mother, Hlengiwe Maduna, went to visit her boyfriend.

On Tuesday, members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue worked tirelessly to extinguish a fire that destroyed 22shacks at Sim Place informal settlement in Effingham.

No one was injured. Many residents were at work. The blaze left families stranded.

