Durban - A HAIL of bullets from unknown gunmen has left dead a man thought to be a material witness against a KwaZulu- Natal mayor accused of murder. While neither the police nor the ANC would confirm that Martin Sithole’s murder was a politically motivated hit, the investigation has been handed to the task team appointed by Police Minister Bheki Cele to investigate political killings in the province.

Sithole, 47, an ANC activist, and his long-time friend, business partner and former school principal, Buthanani Shange, 63, were gunned down in Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

In the aftermath, their bodies lay sprawled on the pavement in front of Shange’s business in the Newcastle CBD. Three other people were wounded.

It is not clear how many times the victims were shot, nor how the suspects fled the scene.

Speculation is rife that the shooting was a hit on Sithole, who was said to be a key witness in the murder case against Newcastle’s sitting mayor, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Mahlaba, a general medical practitioner, was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in the assassination of regional ANC Youth League leader Wandile Ngobeni in 2016. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit the crimes, and was released on R20000 bail.

Attempts to get comment from Mahlaba were unsuccessful. His phone was confiscated by the task team investigating political killings.

A woman who answered his office phone said she would pass on a message to him to call the Daily News, but no call was received from him by the time of publication.

ANC regional secretary Chris Mhlophe would not comment on Sithole being a key witness in the case involving the mayor.

“We can only comment on his political involvement at the time of his death. We lower our revolutionary banners in respect of the role played by this ever calm and friendly cadre who accepted and nurtured a number of comrades across the region. At the time of his untimely passing, comrade Martin was a member of the ANC in Professor Kader Asmal Branch (Ward 4), Newcastle sub-region, where he previously served on the branch executive committee.

“Among other responsibilities was his election as branch treasurer,” he said.

Mhlophe said the region called on law enforcement agencies to speedily resolve the events around the “deeply painful” killings of Newcastle citizens and members of the ANC.

“It’s our view that until the perpetrators are apprehended, there will be continuous instability and fear for life across the region. During this hard, painful and emotional time, the ANC eMalahleni region wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the Sithole and Shange families, friends and relatives. We call on ANC members to respect the grieving families and conduct themselves in a manner that befits the nature and character of the departed comrades.”

The Sithole family appealed to law enforcement agencies to find the reasons behind the murders.

DA Amajuba constituency head Dr Imran Keeka said: “I’m informed that Mr Shange was a material witness in an important murder case that implicates the mayor of Newcastle. Currently the mayor is out on bail, allegedly for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. I’m further informed by professional persons who attended the scene that this gentleman was mowed down by a hail of bullets that had all the hallmarks of a hit.”

He said the factional feuds in Amajuba district were nothing more than a struggle for illicit access to state resources and self-enrichment.

The police confirmed that the matter was being handled by the task team appointed to investigate political killings in the province.

Reneilwe Serero, Cele’s spokesperson, said she could not link the murder to the case involving the mayor because the team was still investigating the matter.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said two counts of murder and three of attempted murder were under investigation.

“Both Mr Sithole and Mr Shange were killed, and three bystanders were wounded. The wounded are in hospital.

“While the motive for the attack is not conclusive at this stage, it’s been decided that the task team investigating political killings take over this investigation. We appeal to anyone who may have any information about this attack to please contact our toll-free Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

