Witness recounts details of night former jockey allegedly killed lover

Durban - THERE was tension at Horseshoe cottage in Shongweni the night former jockey Graham Gregorowski allegedly murdered his girlfriend. This was revealed by State witness Reinhard Spamghel, who shared the cottage with Gregorowski. He had suggested that they go out for drinks in an effort to “break the ice”. The body of Janet Scott, 54, was found by the neighbours in the cottage on October, 15, 2016, with Gregorowski lying next to her. Spamghel told the Durban High Court on Thursday that Scott was often away visiting her father and he used the spare bedroom. He said Gregorowski had told him that Scott was coming home and thought that she would be too tired to cook, so Spamghel prepared dinner.

“There was a woman named Melissa staying at the house who had been there for about four days. I didn’t know whose friend she was,” he said.

He said he did not witness any questions asked by Scott, or witness any romantic gestures between Gregorowski and Melissa.

He said while having dinner, Scott spoke about her daughter who was getting married and became emotional. Gregorowski had told her not be emotional about it.

He said after supper he suggested that they go out to the Shongweni Sports Club, but Scott declined, saying she wanted to unpack and relax.

He went out with Gregorowski and Melissa.

He said on arrival at the club, he ordered them drinks, but Gregorowski disappeared and he never saw him again.

After one hour, he and Melissa decided to leave and went to meet friends. “Shortly after midnight, I left.”

On arrival back at the cottage, the house was dark, and he did not have a set of keys. After getting no response to his knocks on the door, he slept in his car. The next morning, his knocks still went unanswered until neighbours came to investigate and found Scott dead.

