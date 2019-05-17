File photo

Durban - A witness in a culpable homicide case told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday that he had stopped at the scene of an accident to try to help but could not identify the driver of one of the two vehicles involved in the collision. Reecel Smith is accused of causing the deaths of mother and daughter Ammurdarnal Moodley, 88, and Devanammah Patchappen, 59. It is alleged that on February 23, 2014, Smith lost control of his Ford Figo and drove into oncoming traffic, after overtaking four cars, while driving at a high speed on Inanda Road in Verulam, colliding with a white Mercedes-Benz.

State witness Anand Naicker on Thursday testified that after seeing the accident, he stopped his car, got out and contacted the police before he went to help.

He said when he got to the Ford Figo lying on its left side, he saw two occupants in front, one unconscious.

“They were both on the passenger side. The unconscious person was on top of the other guy,” he said.

“When I approached the Figo, there were two guys outside. The one, Ashlin, who I know, told me he was an occupant in the Figo,” Naicker testified.

He said when he approached the white Mercedes-Benz he found three occupants, all female and two of whom were seated in the front.

Under cross examination, Smith’s defence attorney Rajendra Nathalal questioned Naicker’s version as it contradicted evidence led by a Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) paramedic.

“The issue that I have here is that Vinod Singh from Rusa said when he arrived there were four people still trapped in the Figo,” said Nathalal.

Nathalal said Singh also told the court that he had to break the back passenger door window to get the two occupants out of the back seat, to which Naicker replied that the broken glass from the window was already on the floor when he stopped at the accident. The trial continues on June 5.

