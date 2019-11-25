Adam Venter was shot dead in Sydenham. Picture: Facebook
Adam Venter was shot dead in Sydenham. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A witness in a murder case was shot dead in his home in Barns Road, Sydenham on Monday.  

According to police Adam Venter was shot thrice on his head. On November 13, Venter was sitting with his friend  Melvin Trow on the staircase at the Sydenham Court 12 block of flats. Two men walked up to Trow and shot him dead. 

Many believe Venter had witnessed the murder. A source said that on Sunday evening a group of friends had visited Venter at his home and left. It is alleged that the men returned early this morning and shot him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they were looking into the spate of shootings in Sydenham Heights, which is apparently related to a drug turf war. A case of murder was opened at Sydenham police station.

In Newlands East, north of Durban, police are searching for a group of men who allegedly hijacked a privately owned taxi in Conger Place, physically assaulted the driver and set the vehicle alight after crashing it through the fence of Ferndale Primary School on Sunday morning. 

Picture by Lucrecia Ryan

Durban Fire department north Divisional Commander Jesse Yasudas said a Suzuki Ertiga was found alight when they arrived. 

“No one was in the vehicle. The hijackers allegedly lost control, veered off the road and crashed into a concrete pillar. The cause of the fire is unknown,” Yasudas said.

Newlands East SAPS said no case had been opened but were probing the incident. 

Police appeal to anyone who might have information with regards to the suspects involved to contact the local police or Crime Stop on 0860010111.  

