Durban - A witness in a murder case was shot dead in his home in Barns Road, Sydenham on Monday. According to police Adam Venter was shot thrice on his head. On November 13, Venter was sitting with his friend Melvin Trow on the staircase at the Sydenham Court 12 block of flats. Two men walked up to Trow and shot him dead.

Many believe Venter had witnessed the murder. A source said that on Sunday evening a group of friends had visited Venter at his home and left. It is alleged that the men returned early this morning and shot him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they were looking into the spate of shootings in Sydenham Heights, which is apparently related to a drug turf war. A case of murder was opened at Sydenham police station.

In Newlands East, north of Durban, police are searching for a group of men who allegedly hijacked a privately owned taxi in Conger Place, physically assaulted the driver and set the vehicle alight after crashing it through the fence of Ferndale Primary School on Sunday morning.