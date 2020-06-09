Woman accused of dumping newborn on Chatsworth pavement released on warning

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A mother accused of leaving her newborn baby boy on a Chatsworth pavement and fleeing was released on a warning on Monday. The baby was found wrapped in a cloth and left on the pavement between a grass patch near Yolan Place and Havenside Drive last Thursday. Bayview police detectives arrested a 34-year-old woman in V-Section, uMlazi, a few hours later. She cannot be named to protect the identity of the child and faces a charge of child abandonment. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the woman was initially granted R500 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.

“She could not afford that amount so the magistrate released her on warning.

“The matter was adjourned to July 17,” Kara said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the baby was taken to hospital and is in good health.

The baby was found wrapped in a cloth and left on the pavement between a grass patch on Yolan Place and Havenside Drive and some community worker blame the Covid-19 lockdown for some babies being left abandoned.

According to a survey conducted by Door of Hope Children’s Mission in major metropolitan areas of South Africa, after eight weeks of Covid-19 lockdown 50 babies were received, 27 of which were abandoned. Representing 16 baby homes, the total number of babies in care was 506. Eight babies were found dead after abandonment.

The Baby Home Durban North spokesperson Jo Teunissen said the Peace Agency NPO was waiting for paperwork to be approved from the Department of Social development to open a Baby Home in uMlazi.

Teunissen said the lockdown had caused the delay because most of the staff were not at work.

“We hope to also install a baby drop-in safe in uMlazi. We cannot take babies directly from the parents. It has to come via the police or a social worker. Over 3 500 children are abandoned in South Africa every year and adoptions have virtually ground to a halt. Baby homes are bursting at the seams,” she said.

Daily News





