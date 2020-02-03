Woman believed to be wife of murdered taxi boss gunned down









The car the victim was travelling in when shots were fired, killing her at the scene. IPSS Medical Rescue Durban - A WOMAN believed to be the wife of a murdered taxi boss was shot and killed while driving in oThongathi yesterday afternoon. IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to the scene in Hambanathi, north of Durban, and found the woman still in her vehicle. “According to witnesses, multiple armed assailants opened fire on the female driver, causing her vehicle to overturn,” said Paul Herbst, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson. “On arrival of IPSS paramedics, the woman was still in the vehicle. Unfortunately, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead.” Herbst said it was believed the woman was the wife of a dead taxi boss from oThongathi.

The vehicle was found lying on the driver’s side. The windscreen had been punctured by at least 10 bullets.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Nazir Sadack said according to reports, the woman was believed to be the wife of a dead taxi boss.

“A number of shots were fired. She lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole. I believe the car overturned and paramedics declared her dead at the scene,” Sadack said.

He said there were two taxi-related shootings a year ago.

Sadack said the CPF wanted to nip such cases in the bud before an aggrieved party retaliated.

However, a woman in the area who would not be named because she feared for her life, said yesterday’s Hambanathi shooting was one of many.

“This is the fifth shooting in the Hambanathi area in the last couple of years and it’s all taxi-related. And when they shoot, they shoot to kill.”

She said one taxi boss was killed at a fast food outlet. His family were in another car and were not harmed. Another taxi boss was shot at a garage.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) KwaZulu-Natal manager Sifiso Shangase declined to comment on the shooting because it had not been confirmed that the woman was linked to the taxi industry. However, the association was concerned about the killing of those involved in the taxi industry.

“The scourge of killing those involved in this industry affects us; that is why we have teams in place to tackle these issues, but we need people to assist us,” Shangase said.

He said they believed that conflict in the industry could be discussed with all parties involved.

“The association is there to meet all parties and find a resolution without bloodshed, which ends up being a generational curse,” he said.

Meanwhile, during his SAPS Safer Festive Season Campaign report last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele said taxi-related violence was at the top of his agenda for KZN this year.

