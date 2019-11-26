File photo: Pexels

Durban - A Pinetown motorist who broke down on the N3 freeway near Spaghetti Junction had a harrowing experience when armed robbers attempted to smash her vehicle window. Blue Security tactical ambassador Russel Lawson said the security firm received information from its security network that a woman had got into trouble after she stopped her vehicle on the N3 when it got a flat tyre on Monday. The incident occurred at around 8.20 am.

“Three men approached her vehicle and attempted to smash one of the windows to gain entry before fleeing the scene empty handed. Our tactical response team gathered intelligence and managed to locate the vehicle and responded to the scene together with members of the SAPS and Metro Police. A manhunt was launched along the N3 to search for the three men who remain at large,” he said.

Lawson advised motorists to exercise extreme caution in the case of a breakdown on the freeway and to immediately call the police on 10111 and to alert eThekwini Metro police to the scene.

“If you find yourself in a situation where your vehicle has broken down on the freeway, stay inside your vehicle and immediately call for help. If you have the Blue Security Mobile App you can also alert us to the incident and we will be able to alert the police and send the necessary assistance to the scene such as an armed response vehicle if you are in our areas of operation in the greater Durban, Amanzimtoti or Ballito and an ambulance for medical assistance and firefighters if necessary,” he said.