Durban - A motorist who stopped to inspect damages to her car after she slammed into rocks was held up at knifepoint on the N2 northbound freeway opposite Chesterville on Thursday. Blue Security has warned motorists to be vigilant when travelling on the N2 after rocks were placed on the freeway to force motorists to stop and fall into the hands of a gang of awaiting armed robbers. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said an armed response officer had stopped to assist the traumatised motorist this morning. "A motorist travelling on the N2 Northbound carriageway had a harrowing experience this morning when rocks that had been placed across the freeway caused extensive damage to her vehicle. It is alleged that four suspects, armed with knives, approached the motorist and forced her to hand over items of value, including her wallet, cellphone and ATM cards. The suspects then fled the scene, running into a nearby community," he said. A Blue Security armed response officer who was travelling in the same direction stopped to assist the motorist at the side of the freeway.

Cato Manor police said the woman informed them of the incident but had not opened a case because she was in a hurry to get to the King Shaka International Airport.

In October a bakkie driver who stopped to change a flat tyre was stabbed and robbed on the N2 southbound freeway near the spaghetti junction.

Rivaaj Ramdas, of the Tactical Shooting Team said that motorists should take caution when breaking down in that stretch of the N2 freeway.

"It might be better to phone for help and get away from your vehicle (the target) as far as possible until help arrives. Robbery on this stretch is a common problem," he said.

