Durban - Firefighters found the charred remains of a woman after a wendy house caught alight in Phoenix on Monday. The family of Palmview resident Premilal Basdew, 45, were in disbelief that the fire on Monday night was caused by a candle. Basdew, a mother of two, lived with her fiancée, Clive Dharmaseevan, in Phoenix. Dharmaseevan’s mother, Ramamma Pillay, said the couple had been living on her property in a wendy house. “They’ve been together for four years. Both were trying to improve their lives but being unemployed held them back,” she said. Pillay said that on that night, Dharmaseevan had been watching TV with her when she saw flames in the wendy house through the window.

“I alerted my son and the neighbours to help. We weren’t sure if Premilal was inside. I was shocked. We took buckets from the house, filled them with water and threw it on the fire. Neighbours also assisted. Nothing could stop the flames.

“I’m living in fear because everyone is accusing my son of killing her,” Pillay said.

“When they found her body we were stunned. Police told my son to move out of the area for his own safety while they investigate,” Pillay said.

Patrick Pillay sifts through the remains of the wendy house in which Premilall Basdew found dead in Phoenix. Picture: Zainul Dawood





Neighbours, who did not want to be named, said Basdew was a good person who did household chores in the area to earn an income.

She had also worked in various clothing stores and factories, said her aunt, Gonasagrie Naidoo.

Naidoo, who said she last spoke with Basdew over the phone on Monday, said the family was devastated.

“She said she loved and missed me. She was a soft-spoken and loving person. I raised her from a little girl. My mind says she’s in a better place but my heart doesn’t want to believe it. She didn’t deserve a death like this,” Naidoo said.

Basdew’s funeral will take place at the Verulam Crematorium on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Phoenix police were opening an inquest and probing circumstances around the incident.

Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) Leader Patrick Pillay expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and stated that the lack of housing opportunities for people have created major social problems and have disrupted family systems.



"Family's are forced to live in inhabitable structures with potentially dangerous outcomes. Government needs to take cognizance of our citizens plight and fast track housing delivery for all people,"Patrick Pillay said.



He further said that this tragic loss is a loss to the community.





"Our community is in mourning and our prayers are with the respective family's. I call on all affected to remain calm and allow the due processes of our justice system to prevail said the DLC Leader,"Patrick Pillay said.

