Woman let off with a warning after opening false rape case

Durban — A woman, 22, was let off with a warning after appearing in court for a false rape case. The woman appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for perjury and was released on a warning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the matter was adjourned to August 18. Gwala said the woman’s arrest followed a rape case, which she opened at Sydenham SAPS on July 18. “She informed police that her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend broke into her house on the night of July 17 and raped her. She also told the police that the suspect assaulted her and locked her inside her house,” Gwala said.

She said on Tuesday, the woman returned to the Sydenham police station to withdraw the case. The investigating officer interviewed her but she failed to provide a reasonable explanation for requesting to withdraw the case. The ex-boyfriend’s acquaintance was interviewed and he revealed to police the events of the night that the alleged rape was supposed to have occurred. He indicated that his friend was going to leave the woman for someone else and she threatened to open a case of rape against the man if he left her, Gwala said. “When she was confronted with this information, she confessed to the police. She was placed under arrest and detained at Sydenham SAPS for perjury.

