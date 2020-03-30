Woman shot dead, allegedly by husband after coming home at 5am

Durban - A DURBAN woman was shot dead in her Lakehaven home on Sunday, allegedly by her husband during a domestic dispute. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident at 5.10am yesterday, at Lakehaven Estate, in Centre Road, saying that it was as a result of a domestic dispute. “A 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and was found dead at her residential premises. A case of murder was opened at Newlands East police station. A 37-year-old man is detained and will appear in court soon,” Mbele said. It is alleged the woman had been out and, when she arrived home in the early hours of the morning, the husband allegedly refused to open the house for her, asking her where she had been. The identity of the woman had not been released at the time of publication.

Shontel de Boer, ward 11 PR councillor, said the incident was a shock to the community during this time when people were on lockdown.

“It was predicted that domestic violence incidents would be on the increase during lockdown. The husband had no excuse to take out the gun and shoot his wife, no matter what she did. Families should use this time to bond with each other,” she said.

Ward councillor Bobby Maharajh said he was aware of the incident but could not enter the estate to glean further information.

Last week, during one of the government’s media briefings, Police Minister Bheki Cele had said they had increased their units that deal with women and children abuse.

“Those who feel they are abused, especially women and children, can phone 0800150150. The police will respond,” he had said.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu also said the command centre would be assisting through Skype with “HELPMEGBV”, a toll-free line (0800428428) and a call-back service victims could use by dialling *120*7867#.

