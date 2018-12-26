Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A young woman was found floating in the surf at uMhlanga Beach on Wednesday morning. Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said just before 6 am on Wednesday morning, they were alerted to reports of a drowning at the beach.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a female, in her 20s, was found floating in the surf. Lifeguards were alerted who pulled the woman from the water and started CPR when they found she was not breathing and unresponsive," Herbst said.

He said once emergency rescue teams arrived at the scene, full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated.

"A pulse was regained and the patient was rapidly transported to hospital for further treatment. Circumstances leading up the woman being found unresponsive in the water will be investigated by authorities who were at the scene," Herbst said.

Meanwhile, in Kleinmond, in the Western Cape, a 28-year-old man drowned on Christmas Day.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said a group of men were jumping off the overhead bridge and into the river below when tragedy struck.

"One of the men got into difficulty and the group turned to help him. They did not notice that another friend disappeared beneath the water. They only realised it later when he was missing," he said.

Lambinon said NSRI rescue swimmers assisted police to recover the body of the man from the river. He said that an inquest had been opened by police.

Daily News