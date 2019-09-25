On Sunday, 200 capsules, thought to contain heroin, were found in the woman's underwear while she was being searched by Correctional Services officials.
Police were called to the facility and she was arrested immediately. The woman was visiting an offender who had reportedly violated his parole conditions and been sent back to prison.
Sunday's arrest came days after Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola conducted a raid at Westville Prison during which 25 cellphones, 16 chargers, dagga and SIM cards were found in cells.
Yesterday, he congratulated the officials who allegedly found the drugs on the woman. He said he had instructed Correctional Services officials to search all visitors to the prison thoroughly and ensure that illegal goods did not enter the premises.