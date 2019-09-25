Woman tries to smuggle 200 heroin capsules into Westville Prison in undies







A woman has been arrested at Westville Prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the facility. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A woman has been arrested at Westville Prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the facility. On Sunday, 200 capsules, thought to contain heroin, were found in the woman's underwear while she was being searched by Correctional Services officials. Police were called to the facility and she was arrested immediately. The woman was visiting an offender who had reportedly violated his parole conditions and been sent back to prison. Sunday's arrest came days after Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola conducted a raid at Westville Prison during which 25 cellphones, 16 chargers, dagga and SIM cards were found in cells. Yesterday, he congratulated the officials who allegedly found the drugs on the woman. He said he had instructed Correctional Services officials to search all visitors to the prison thoroughly and ensure that illegal goods did not enter the premises.

He promised that harsh action would be meted out to members of the public involved in smuggling illegal goods into correctional facilities.

“I have been clear that the current levels of contraband-smuggling in our facilities are unacceptable. We are absolutely determined to resolve this, and I am pleased that the systems we have put in place are beginning to yield visible results. Our officials must be at the centre of disrupting these illegal activities.”

Meanwhile, police yesterday arrested a 39-year-old man allegedly in possession of 1700 ecstasy tablets, 83 mandrax tablets and about 100g of cocaine powder, that together had an an estimated street value of R140000, in the Point area. Police said the man would appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

