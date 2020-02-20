Doreen Hlangu, 41, and her co-accused, alleged hitman Mnqobi Miya, 23, face charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder.
Hlangu, who has been on the witness stand for two days to convince the court that she had no involvement in Jabulani Hlongwa’s murder, on Thursday disputed the confession statement she made to the police after her arrest in 2017. In the statement she admitted hiring hit men to kill the 58-year-old Telkom manager.
She told the Durban High Court she was not the author of the statement, claiming she had signed a document under duress after she was suffocated with a plastic bin bag.
Under cross-examination by senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu, Hlangu denied making any admissions to the police about her involvement in the murder. She also denied knowing the alleged hit men, including Miya.