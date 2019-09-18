Durban - A woman murdered two 10-year-old Clairwood boys was given two life sentences by the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

Liziwe Ngwayishe, 35, showed no emotion when When Judge Ploos van Amstel sentenced her for her part in the Luyanda Msomi and Njabulo Mankayi in November 2017

It was this expressionless face that Van Amstel referred to when he read out the sentence earlier saying she had shown no remorse for the murders

Ngwayishe's co-accused Amahle Maliwa,28, pleaded guilty to the charges and was given a double life sentence for the murder of the children.

Maliwa had been in a relationship with Njabulo's father, Thandazani, but he had broken off the relationship in October 2017. In her guilty plea, she said that she had killed the children to make him feel pain after he had broken off the relationship with her.

“The accused has been found guilty of two horrific murders,” he said. Van Amstel also pointed out that Ngwayishe did not know the children herself but was just helping out Mawila to get back at her ex-boyfriend.

He sentenced her to two life sentences which would be served concurrently.