Woman whose boyfriend chopped off her arms describes horror ordeal









HAPPINESS Nxumalo, 35, is wheeled into surgery at St Augustine’s Hospital for an operation on her right hand after it was cut with a bush knife by her boyfriend, who also cut off her left arm. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - PEOPLE Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) said that it was not shocked after hearing a northern KwaZulu-Natal man hanged himself, thinking his girlfriend was dead, after he had chopped off her arms and attacked her with a bush knife

Powa's Jeanette Sera said around the time of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, which began on November 25, perpetrators did tend to be more brazen with an “I don’t care” attitude. “The unfortunate thing is that this is the reality that abused women live with every day. We get to know about some cases through the media, while some women never say anything at all,” she said. Sera felt there needed to be tougher action taken against perpetrators to address the issue of gender-based violence.

Happiness Nxumalo, 35, a mother of three who lived with her boyfriend in Mngamunde Reserve in Nongoma, where she worked as a teacher, spoke to the Daily News from her hospital bed at St Augustine’s Hospital on Thursday before her surgery to salvage her right hand.

“He thought he had finished me off and he took a rope and hanged himself. That was when I screamed for help from neighbours, who came and opened the door,” said Nxumalo.

She said her boyfriend did not want her going home to KwaQondile, in Jozini. She had wanted to help her children’s aunt with her luggage as she was going home for the holidays.

“He agreed for me to go with but set a specified time for me to return. When I returned to our place, with my two-year-old, on Monday, he never said much. He got a bush knife and began attacking me. I saw my hand on the floor near the fridge,” she said.

Nxumalo said her partner was abusive but she did not tell her family about it. She said they had not been dating for long and he was not the father of her three children.

“He never wanted me to go home. He would hit me whenever I did, especially when he was drunk. He always hit me when he was drunk. The first time he put me in hospital was on April 19. He had injured my hand and I had an operation at The Bay Hospital, in Richards Bay,” she said.

According to plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Stephen Simango, who operated on Nxumalo’s right hand yesterday, Nxumalo lost her left arm, from below her elbow to her hand, with broken pieces making up the stump of her remaining arm.

“She has multiple cuts within the right arm. She has another deep cut on her back and eight wounds on the head, one of which has fractured the skull,” he said.

Simango said Nxumalo’s right hand was hanging on by a piece of tissue, which affected all the nerves and tendons that allow hand movement.

“So sensation and everything is affected, including the major artery that supplies blood to the hand, which made it very urgent for it to be operated on.

“We will try by all means to restore function within that hand, which will mean several operations and several interventions in order to preserve that hand. She is a lady, now, with only one hand,” he said.

Acting Premier Ravi Pillay visited Nxumalo in hospital. “This is another case of brutal violence against women. We have to condemn it unreservedly. Yes, it is still the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, but as our own articulation says, it has to be 365 days,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed police arrived at the couple’s home, to find the 38-year-old man dead hanging from the roof.

Daily News