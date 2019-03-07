Durban regional court magistrate Bongekile Ntenza her husband Sandile Mkhize, and three children Fekeza, Thabiso and Kwezi were found dead at their Woodlands home on Wednesday. Picture: Zainul Dawood

Durban - Domestic violence arises from unresolved “couple issues” and therefore it must be treated as an issue which requires counselling in relationship management.



To name the issue as “domestic” is where the first problem lies. The correct terminology is gender-based violence said Professor Sarojini Nadar, a Desmond Tutu Research Chair in Religion and Social Justice at the University of the Western Cape.





Nadar was commenting on the murders of Durban regional court magistrate Bongekile Ntenza,42, her husband Sandile Mkhize, 40, and three children Fekeza, Thabiso and Kwezi in Woodlands, Durban on Wednesday.





It is alleged that Mkhize had shot them and then turned the gun on himself at their home on Tuesday night.





Relatives and work colleagues tried contacting the family when the couple had not turned up for work and the children had not attended school on Wednesday, but the couple’s phones went unanswered.





Mkhize was a well-known interpreter in the Durban Magistrates court.





Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson, said a family member contacted a private security company and they went to the home. They found a bloody scene and called the police. A gun was found on the scene,” Zwane said.





Police found the five bodies in a pool of blood inside the en-suite of the main bedroom.





Sources said there had been a history of domestic violence in the home. Four of the bodies were found in the bedroom and the fifth in an adjoining ensuite.

Zwane said Montclair police were investigating charges of murder and an inquest.





The face-brick house with white curtains at the intersection of Isleworth Avenue and Stanbridge Crescent was a hive of activity yesterday as police tried to piece things together.





A silver Polo was parked in the driveway.





"We refer to it as gender-based violence because this violence has to do with the imbalance of gender power in intimate relationships where, in particular, religious and cultural beliefs encourage men to believe that they are the heads of the homes and women should be submissive to the authority of their male partners," Nadar said.





"Beliefs about headship and submission lies at the heart of the problem, and as long as we keep peddling these religious and cultural beliefs it is futile to ask what can the community do? To teach men not to be violent we have to nurture different masculinities - ones that do not depend on hierarchy and a pressure to perform “headship”, but rather masculinities which encourage partnership and mutuality," Nadar added





Nadar quoted Anne Borrowdale, a feminist scholar, saying “as long as submission is the theory, abuse will be the practice.”

Councillor Gavin Hegter advised people battling mental conditions like depression to seek help from counsellors, police stations and religious institutions.





The Open Door Crisis Care Centre website said domestic violence left people broken, psychologically damaged, and with feelings of hopelessness that frequently led to suicide.





The Mercury newspaper reported that Mkhize had been charged for pointing a firearm at a man but the charges were later withdrawn. He also pointed a gun at his neighbour who had taken out a restraining order against him. Police would not comment on this.





Adele Kirsten, the Director of Gun Free South Africa said Mkhize's firearm should have been removed immediately and an investigation into his competency should have been conducted when charges were laid.





"People should have come forward and reported him and the abuse of gun laws. The law allows for the immediate removal of a gun. We had many success stories where the spouse would call us and we would contact the police. This incident could have been prevented," Kirsten said.





Kirsten said the medical research council data has shown that women and children are very vulnerable to be shot and killed by a partner.



